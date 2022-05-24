Namibia: Saints, Old Boys Well Ahead of the Pack

SAINTS and Windhoek Old Boys continued to set the pace in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League after both recorded bonus point victories over the past week.

On 17 May, Saints thumped DTS 6-1 to strengthen their lead at the top of the log to 23 points.

Owen Hatton opened Saints' account from a short corner after four minutes, while two more field goals by Christiaan du Raan and Hatton put them 3-0 ahead at the half time break.

DTS had some chances of their own, winning some short corners, but they could not capitalise and Saints pulled further ahead with goals by Anton Myburgh and Isaac Fallis, while Hatton completed his hat-trick with a field goal in the closing stages.

DTS finally scored a consolation goal through Christopher Dalton from a short corner in the final minute.

That victory put Saints well ahead of the chasing pack on 23 points from seven matches, but the following day Old Boys beat Wanderers 5-1 to remain in touch.

Old Boys gradually asserted their control and took the lead through a short corner by Ernest Jacobs in the sixth minute.

Jacobs added a second short corner goal in the second chukka, while two more field goals by Petri Bruwer and Matu Kavikairiua put Old Boys 4-0 ahead at the half time break.

Wanderers finally opened their account with a field goal by Tiaan Grobler early in the third quarter, but Dian La Cock sealed Old Boys' victory with a short corner goal in the final quarter.

The bonus-point victory put Old Boys on 15 points, eight behind Saints, but with two matches in hand they can still close the gap.

On Saturday, DTS beat School of Excellence 2-1 in a hard fought match to move up to third place on the log.

In a hard-fought match, DTS took an early lead when Christopher Dalton scored from a short corner, while Jason Bolton put them 2-0 ahead with a field goal.

SoE, however, soon opened their account when Giovanni Handura scored from a short corner, but despite several more short corner opportunities, SoE could not find the equaliser as DTS held on for a narrow 2-1 win.

The victory saw DTS replacing SoE in third position on six points, with SoE moving down to fourth on four points, while Wanderers are bottom of the log on one point.

In the Women's Premier League, Windhoek Old Boys collected two comprehensive victories after beating Wanderers 3-0 on 18 May, and Saints II 6-2 the following day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Against Wanderers, Kaela Schimming opened the scoring with an early short corner goal, but Wanderers did well to keep them at bay till half time.

Old Boys, however, immediately went 2-0 ahead with another short corner goal by Schimming just after half time, while Kyla Landsberg sealed their victory with a field goal in the closing stages.

The next day, Old Boys ran out comfortable 6-2 winners against Saints II after leading 3-0 at halftime.

Landsberg gave them the lead with a field goal after only two minutes, while two goals within a minute by Landsberg and Jocelle Wessels put them 3-0 up at half time.

Wessels added her second with a field goal early in the second half, before Amica Higgs opened Saints II's account with a field goal.

Deysel however completed her hat-trick, while Phia Gerber added a sixth goal before Higgs added a consolation goal for Saints II.

The results saw Old Boys moving up to 11 points in third place on the log, behind the leaders DTS who are on 22 points, and Saints I on 19 points.