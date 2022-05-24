Namibia: Domestic Worker's Baby Kidnapped

24 May 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Ongwediva — The Namibian Police in the Oshikoto region are searching for the two people who allegedly kidnapped a three-month-old baby boy last week.

According to the Namibian police, the incident occurred at United Nations Park in Tsumeb on Thursday.

It is alleged an 18-year-old job-seeker travelled with her baby from Onheleiwa village in the Ohangwena region to take up an offer as a domestic worker at Tsumeb.

It is further alleged that the baby's mother received a phone call from an unknown female resident of Tsumeb, who offered her a job as a domestic worker.

"She hiked a bus to Tsumeb - and upon arriving at the agreed-upon venue, the Engen service station, she found the two suspects, a man and a lady, who introduced herself as Trespo," said the police.

She was taken to the United Nations Park, where Trespo allegedly gave her N$400 to buy food at a nearby shop.

"The male suspect escorted her while the female suspect remained behind with the baby. While walking together, the male suspect separated from the victim, who boarded a taxi to an avenue near the Oshikoto Senior Secondary School, where she was supposed to find her baby with the female suspect; however, the lady was nowhere to be found," the police narrated.

The suspect's phone was unreachable, and she does not know where they live.

When members of the community noticed her crying, they approached her and took her to the police station.

The baby is still missing, and police investigators are requesting the public to help trace the missing baby.

