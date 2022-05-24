Namibia: Teens Nabbed for Stealing School Maize Meal

Rundu — Police in Kavango West have arrested five teenagers and a 21-year-old for stealing 10 bags of maize meal from the school-feeding programme of Halili Combined School. A case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft was opened against the hexad that was arrested over the weekend after stealing the maize meal on Friday at about 23h00 at Halili village.

"It is alleged that the suspects unlawfully and intentionally untied the wire which was used to tie the window of the storeroom, gained entrance and stole 10 bags of 12.5 kg maize meal intended for school feeding," said the police.

The value is not yet established but all the stolen bags were recovered.

"The six suspects are aged 15, 16, 17, 17, 18 and 21. They were all arrested. The minors were released on warning and placed in the custody of their parents," the police noted. The remaining suspects are due to appear before Rundu Magistrate's Court.

Meanwhile, in the Zambezi region at Sangwali, the Namibian Police are investigating a case of armed robbery, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft as well as possession of housebreaking implements and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The case was opened on Saturday at 23h00 after two suspects raided Kapani school in the Kapani area. It is alleged that the two male suspects who are both 32 years of age, took school as well as teachers' properties at gunpoint.

The items include; four computers, two blankets, a cell phone, two pairs of shoes, a pair of jeans, a shirt as well as a box of macaroni. "All items were recovered and both suspects were arrested. Instruments that were used in the commission of the crime were also confiscated, which includes a shotgun, a hammer and knives," said the police in a crime report.

Still in Zambezi, another housebreaking and theft case was reported on Saturday at Katima Mulilo where thieves at an unknown time used unknown objects to break into an office at Katima Mulilo Town Council and stole one computer and a keyboard valued at N$14 000. The stolen items were not recovered and no arrest has been made yet.

In an unrelated incident on the same day, a 42-year-old man was arrested at Oniiwe village in the Oshikoto region for attempted murder.

The man allegedly found a 50-year-old man sleeping in his room, woke him up and shot him on the left arm with a shotgun.

The suspect was arrested, while the victim was admitted to the Oshakati State Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

It is further alleged that the suspect and the victim are cousins, who share a residence.

The cause of the shooting is unknown and police investigations into the matter continue.