Namibia: Three Arrested for Abortion Pills

24 May 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The police have arrested three suspects for violating the Contravention of Medicines and Related Substances Control Act 13 of 2003 Section 25(1) after they were found with abortion pills.

According to the Khomas police spokesperson, Silas Shipandeni, two suspects, who appeared in court on Friday, were arrested on Wednesday last week at about 14h20 at City Centre, Wenhill Park, Windhoek, through police action.

The duo, Elizabeth Haingura (22) and Collin Zimmer (30), were allegedly found with eight Cytotec Abortion Pills worth N$3 200.

The third suspect, Shanice Vivienne Sande (26), who is facing similar charges, was arrested and detained. She was arrested on Thursday around 10h30 at the Damara location in David Goraseb Street.

The police found her with two Cytotec abortion pills at the value of N$600.

All suspects were refused bail.

