Uganda: Prisons Officers to Be Trained in Handling, Rehabilitating Domestic Violence Offenders

A total of 20 Uganda Prisons officers have kicked off a four day training in handling and rehabilitating of sexual gender-based violence offenders jailed in various prisons.

The training is organized by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Regional Training Facility(ICGLR-RTF).

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training, Dr.Janviere Ndirahisha, the regional director for ICGLR-RTF said the skills and knowledge got from the training will be of great benefit to prisons officers in helping rehabilitate domestic violence offenders.

"The thematic areas that prisons officers will be discussing will include the medical pillar, social economic, legal and the psyco-social pillar. The training will play a huge role in equipping them with vast knowledge on how to handle sexual gender based violence offenders,"Ndirahish said.

She explained that the organization will ensure the prisons officers get skills and knowledge that will see prisons join the fight against domestic violence.

"Prisons officers play a critical role of holding accountable those who commit sexual and gender based violence. With their actions and influence, they can make a historical difference in the life of an SGBV survivor."

The commissioner in charge of rehabilitation and reintegration , Elizabeth Nanfuka could not agree more on the crucial role played by prisons in rehabilitating offenders, more so those involved in sexual gender based violence.

She explained that the Uganda Prisons Services has a robust correctional program which is designed to rehabilitate ,reform and integrate prisoners.

"The Uganda Prisons Service presents a unique and dynamic program in addressing the rehabilitation of perpetuators of sexual violence which has proved to be successful,"Nanfuka said.

Nanfuka explained that at the Prisons Academy and Training School, the training has a module on human rights which equips officers with knowledge and skills of protecting and respecting the rights of prisoners.

She expressed optimism that the four day training will help impart more knowledge and skills into the prisons officers.

"It is anticipated that after this training, they will help in sensitization of other staff , offering better treatment and rehabilitation services to both staff and inmates."

According to Angela Nakafeero , the Commissioner in charge of Gender and Women Affairs in the Ministry of Gender described the training as timely.

"The statistics in regards domestic violence open our eyes to so many things. The statistics who domestic violence has increased is contributes 36% to all the crimes committed in the country. We realized we had not paid so much attention to Uganda prisons and therefore, this training is timely,"Nakafeero said.

She noted that in future programs, government will prioritize Uganda Prisons in the fight against domestic violence.

"We have witnessed serial perpetuators taken to jail but on release after completing their sentences, they return to society to commit the same offences."

According the Commissioner in charge of Gender and Women Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, with emphasis on prisons, the offenders will be helped in getting rehabilitated.