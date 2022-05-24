Zimbabwe: Police Finally Compensates Woman Teargassed in 2019

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has finally paid ZW$140 000 damages to a Harare woman who was tear-gassed by its officers three years ago.

Mavis Muzari (58) was left nursing injuries after police officers threw a teargas canister inside a commuter omnibus and it landed on her lap.

In her summons against ZRP commissioner, General Godwin Matanga, and home Affairs minister, Kazembe Kazembe, Muzari said she also suffered hypertension."

As a result of the negligent police conduct, Muzari was left bleeding from her nose, suffered high blood pressure, sustained serious injury to her foot, including some bruises and felt pain all over her body," said the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Muzari was represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of the ZLHR.

She sued Matanga in 2019 and an order for compensation was granted in her favour by a Harare magistrate.

Matanga, however, failed to pay the money, forcing Muzari to approach the High Court.

ZLHR said Matanga has now paid.

"The claim was for violation of her fundamental rights, including loss of income, pain and suffering, embarrassment, humiliation and future medical expenses.

"Now, Matanga and Hon. Kazembe evaded serving jail time after the law enforcement agency notified Chinopfukutwa and provided proof of payment, indicating that it had settled Muzari's judgment debt," said the rights lawyers.