Tanzania: Flagship Projects Head 3.9tri/ - Works Ministry Budget

THE Ministry of Works and Transport on Monday unveiled its budget estimates for 2022/2023 financial year, highlighting its priorities during execution, in- cluding ongoing flagship projects.

Tabling the budget estimates in the National Assembly, Minister for Works and Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa requested the lawmakers to approve 3.9tri/- of which 1.5tri/- is for the works sector and 2.4tri/- for transport segment.

He informed the House that, the works sector has been allocated 1.4tri/- as development budget while 2.3tri/- has been set aside for the Transport sector.

Prof Mbarawa detailed that the projects to be implemented in the next financial year includes construction of Msalato International Airport in Dodoma, which has been allocated 20.2bn/- of which 1.9bn/- will come from internal sources, while 18.5bn/- being from external acquisitions.

He said in the next financial year the government has allocated 7bn/- to finance the ongoing construction of Kigongo - Busisi Bridge in Mwanza and 1.263tri/- from government consolidated fund has been set aside for the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), procurement of locomotives, passenger and cargo wagons and feasibility studies for rail- way projects.

"The projects which will be implemented include completion of SGR construction for Dar es Salaam-Morogoro section (300kms), to finance SGR operations and training of experts who will operate and oversee the railway," he said.

He further said that, in the 2022/2023 budget a total of 15.8bn/- has been allocated for construction of nine access roads at tarmac level to SGR stations which are Morogoro- Kihonda (10km), Rudewa- Kilosa (3kms), Gulwe-Gulwe (2km), Igandu -Igandu (27km) and Ihumwa- Ihumwa Marshalling yard (5.50km).

Other SGR stations to be connected to the roads are Kizota - Zuzu (2km), Bahi - Bahi (4km), Mlandizi Ruvu (22km) and access roads to Dodoma SGR station.

Minister Mbarawa further said that a total of 2bn/- has been allocated for ongoing construction of Wami Bridge on Chalinze - Segera High- way.

He said the Ministry also allocated 9.8bn/- to facilitate construction of access roads to Nyerere Hydropower Project, which includes Bigwa-Matombo - Mvuha road (78km)at tarmac level and rehabilitation of Maneromango - Vikumburu-Mloka (100km) and Kibiti - Mloka - Mtemele - NHPP at gravel level.

"This project will involve carrying out feasibility study for Ubena Zomozi - Mvuha - Kisaki- Mtemele junction (178km) and Ngerengere - Mvuha - Kisaki - Mtemele junction (166.4km) as preparations for construction of the road sections at tarmac level," detailed Prof Mbarawa. Q

He noted that, a total of 2.7bn/- has been allocated for rehabilitation of Mlandizi- Chalinze road (44.24km) and construction of Kwa Mathias - Msangani road (8.3km). In efforts to reduce traffic congestion in Dar es Salaam, the Ministry has set aside 5.1bn/- to pay constructors, who have completed some of the projects and to proceed with the execution of other road projects aimed at reduc- ing congestion.

He said the government also plans to spend 2bn/- for expansion of Kimara- Kibaha road and Kibamba, Kilunya and Mpiji bridges.

He commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her commitment to continue releasing funds for execution of development projects.

He noted that in 2020/2022 budget a total of 1.59tri/- was allocated for development projects noting that until April this year the ministry had received 1.532tri/- which is equivalent to 96.48 per cent of the funds approved by the Parliament.