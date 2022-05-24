Tanzania: Tanea Annual Meet Approves New 2022-2026 Strategic Plan

TANZANIA Evaluation Association (TanEA) on Saturday organised its annual general meeting in Dar es Salaam to receive Board report, Annual Performance Report including the past first Monitoring and Evaluation and Learning Week in Dodoma as well as Audited Financial Statements for 2021.

According to a statement availed to the Media the voluntary organisation for Professional Evaluators (VOPE) registered in 2009 under the NonGovernmental Organisations (NGOs) Act, No. 24 of 2002 (as amended) also received and approved a New 5-Year Strategic Plan 2022 - 2026.

It further noted that TanEA members, who come from Public institutions, Private sector, Civil Society Organisations, Academia, Development Partners are also Monitoring and Evaluation professionals and practitioners.

It read in part that TanEA among other things is mandated to produce and promote Tanzania Evaluation guidelines in line with monitoring and evaluation (M&E) best practice; and Constitute itself as forum for sharing knowledge and exchange ideas on best practices of the profession.

The list also included strengthening and integrating the monitoring and evaluation as profession in Tanzania; ensuring monitoring and evaluation high quality programmes in Tanzania.

Others were noted as publicising the organisation to the public, private and civil society sectors as well as building networks through the AGM, conferences, seminars, workshops and any other information channels as may be convenient.

The organisation is a result of a series of inspirational conferences on evaluation and development organised by the African Evaluation Association (AfrEA) in 2002, 2004 and 2006.

The organisation has evolved from the momentous world agenda on sustainable development and governance by evaluation and this is a new policy style where integration (trade-off) and Multi-level governance are the major guiding principles.

At this interface, monitoring and evaluation becomes an important tool for decision making, legitimisation, moderation, learning and accountability to achieve sustainable development.