South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Congratulates Felicia Msiza On Her Appointment As CEO of Raubex Group

press release

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, wishes to extend her heartfelt congratulations to Ms Felicia Msiza, on her appointment as the new CEO of Raubex Group.

Msiza's appointment as CEO of the JSE listed Construction Company is a monumental milestone for the women of South Africa, especially Black women, who are notoriously underrepresented in senior leadership positions, signals a new era of women making inroads in previously male-dominated sectors.

In congratulating Msiza, Minister Nkoana-Mashabane said: "The appointment of Ms Msiza to lead a powerhouse in the construction industry is a welcome shift in the over-representation of men at the top echelons of the construction and civil engineering sectors."

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities urges other JSE-listed companies to follow the commendable step taken by Raubex Group, and advance their efforts in bringing more women into top management as well as across the organisation, particularly in technical fields. The department also encourages the construction industry to ensure women, youth and persons with disabilities are adequately represented across the value chains.

Through deliberate actions of transforming male-dominated industries like this one, South Africa will be able to achieve the target of Gender Equality by 2030 in Goal 5 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals which the private sector have signed too, through their compact. All sectors must join hands to implement the commitments South Africa has made at the Generation Equality Forum in France 2021 to accelerate the implementation of the SDG's in the eight years remaining to 2030.