South Africa: Western Cape Launches Safety Dashboard, 26 May

press release

Western Cape Government to launch province's first-of-a-kind Safety Dashboard - bolstering both violence prevention and crime-fighting efforts

On Thursday, 26 May 2022, the Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, the Provincial Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, and the Provincial Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, will officially launch the Western Cape Government's first-of-a-kind Safety Dashboard. A demonstration of the dashboard will be provided by Dr Melvin Moodley.

As set out in the Western Cape Safety Plan, the Safety Dashboard will help to ensure data-led and evidence-based deployments of the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) law enforcement officers, and will be made available to the relevant safety stakeholders.

It will also guide us in terms of our violence prevention interventions. This is a key component in delivering on the Safety Plan's aim of halving the murder rate by 2029.

The Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, said: "The launch of this Safety Dashboard follows a concerning spate in violent and gun-related crime in the province - the latest of which we've seen in Khayelitsha and Manenberg.

We are going above and beyond our mandate by implementing the Safety Plan not only because there are there clear policing resourcing constraints but also because no person should have to live in fear or be terrorized by gangsterism daily. The safety of our residents remains our top priority."

Date: Thursday, 26 May 2022

Time: Media will be invited to join from 11:00 am and will be admitted from 11:25 am.

Location: Microsoft Teams

Please confirm your attendance by 17h00 on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, along with your name, surname, the name of your publication and email address.

We will send you a meeting invite to join the briefing on Microsoft Teams, upon your confirmation. Only those who have confirmed attendance will be admitted.