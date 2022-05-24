South Africa: Employment and Labour Hosts Clothing and Textile Manufacturing Advocacy Session in Langa, 25 May

press release

Western Cape Department of Employment And Labour to host advocacy session targeting employers in the clothing and textile manufacturing sector

The Department of Employment and Labour's Public Employment Services (PES) in the Western Cape Province, is inviting employers in the Clothing and Textile Manufacturing sector to an advocacy session to be held in Langa, Cape Town.

The session is aimed at creating awareness on the services offered by the Department, and will be held under the theme, "Finding viable lasting solutions under the challenged and recovering economy".

The Covid-19 pandemic adversely took a knock on the labour market, leaving no industry unaffected over time. The clothing and textile manufacturing sector has not been spared, as a result, many employers in the sector have since closed down businesses, reduced working hours, or had to retrench workers.

The PES unit exist to assist companies and workers to adjust to changing labour market conditions.

The unit registers work opportunities, facilitates the employment of foreign nationals where such skills do not exist in South Africa, oversees placements, responds to companies in distress, provides a social plan and regulates private employment agencies.

The unit also registers work-seekers, retrenched workers, work and learning opportunities, training and income generating opportunities on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) system, and facilitates access to employment and income-generating opportunities for the unemployed and underemployed among others.