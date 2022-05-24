South Africa: White Supremacy at Stellenbosch University - Is Anyone Listening?

23 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Simone Cupido

Simone Cupido is an educator at the Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education, working towards feminist power in grassroots community structures. She is a Stellenbosch Alumni and recently attained her Master's in Public Policy and Administration from UCT.

Simone Cupido, a former student at Stellenbosch University, reflects on the resilience of racism and says there needs to be a national discourse on why racist cultures are persisting.

On the 15th of May 2022, I encountered a statement from one of the Sasco Student Representatives detailing a violent experience within the "koshuis" Huis Marias. A black student was asleep in his dorm room when a white male broke into his room and urinated on the desk where he studies, his laptop and possessions.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande condemns racist urination incident at Stellenbosch University

When the student asked why this was happening to him he was told "that's what happens to black boys".

Since then, for good reason, this "incident" has gone viral, caused outrage and drawn widespread condemnation.

I was a student and part of the 2015 Open Stellenbosch movement. I am coloured -- our place in white society surrounding Stellenbosch University is by no means as precarious as for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X