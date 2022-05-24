South Africa: German Chancellor Scholz to Ask Ramaphosa How He Can Remain Non-Aligned On Ukraine

analysis

Yet Olaf Scholz will also invite President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the G7 summit which he will host in Berlin in July -- a sign that their differences on Ukraine will not 'profoundly' damage South African-German relations.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will question President Cyril Ramaphosa about his "non-aligned" position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine when the two leaders meet at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

Scholz, who has been in office for six months, will arrive in South Africa on Tuesday morning on the last leg of his first visit to Africa, which has also taken him to Senegal and Niger.

The German chancellor will tell Ramaphosa that countries like South Africa, which value a rules-based international order, should be working with countries like Germany to help maintain that order -- "rather than setting up new boundaries between the aligned and non-aligned worlds", Christopher Schmidt, the spokesperson for the German embassy in Pretoria, told Daily Maverick.

Germany did not see the war in Ukraine...