South Africa: North West Human Settlements On Delivery of Houses in North West

press release

The Department of Human Settlements in the North West will for the financial year 2022-2023 build 4879 low cost houses for legible beneficiaries in the North West. This is according to the MEC for Corporate Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional affairs, Lenah Miga, during her maiden budget Vote Speech at the North West provincial legislature on Tuesday.

According to the MEC, a high number of units are projected to be delivered in Ngaka Modiri Molema District as it accounts for 2 390 planned units, Bojanala is the second region projected to deliver followed by Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and Dr Kenneth Kaunda Districts respectively. MEC Miga further said that the department has planned to deliver services sites totalling to 6 364 in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and Bojanala Districts through the upgrading of Informal Settlements Partnership Grant. The department has thus far procured 17 000 sites projected for the next three years for internal services and housing delivery across the province.

Over 90 Military Veteran's houses across the province will be build, 2140 houses in rural areas, including those around the mining towns of Madibeng, Rustenburg, Kgetleng Rivier, Matlosana and Moses Kotane. MEC Miga further said that despite the many challenges which included the Covid 19 restrictions, her department managed to spend 85% of its budget in the past financial year. She said that in the current finical year the department has a budget of R1 276 712 000.00 from Human Settlements Grant and R379 342 000.00 for upgrading of Informal Settlement Development Grant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For this financial year we are working more closely with the local government to ensure that there is a clear coordination of services and that we are delivering as required. We will make sure that we restore the dignity of our people and better their lives by providing dignified home for them. We will further ensure that they become the owners of those houses by providing title deeds for those houses. This is a clear indication that this is a caring government with great intentions to better the lives of our communities and grow the North West", said MEC Miga.

MEC Miga also acknowledged the backlog in delivering houses across the province. However saying that the department needs to work around the clock to ensure that legible beneficiaries receive habitable homes, close to their work place, churches and other areas where they can receive government services.

Miga could not complete her speech without reading a riot act to those unscrupulous contractors who wants to take a short cut and deliver substandard houses to the communities in the province. She warned that together with the provincial treasury they will make sure that they sift the weak and move with the strikers.