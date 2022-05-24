South Africa: Employment and Labour Kick Starts Road Freight and Logistics Sector Mega Blitz Inspections Campaign

press release

Department of Employment and Labour: Free State is continuing with the Workers' Month inspection campaign. During this week the focus will be on the Road Freight and Logistics Sector.

The inspections under the leadership of the Department's Inspector General Aggy Moiloa, are aimed at addressing non-compliance in the Road Freight Sector.

The objective of this campaign is to inform, advise and educate employers and employees on the provisions of the amended National Minimum Wage Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Employment Equity Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act, Public Employment Services Act, Compensations for Occupational Injuries & Diseases Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act.

At the heart of this campaign is the need to rigorously check levels of compliance by employers with various labour laws and register incidents relating to occupational health and safety matters. The campaign will follow an integrated approach comprising all streams and competencies within the Inspection and Enforcement Services namely; Occupational Health and Safety Inspectors, Employment Standard Inspectors, and Employer Audit Inspectors.

This multi-facet campaign includes various law enforcement stakeholders such as Department of Home Affairs, South African Police Service, Department of Roads and Transport, as well as the National Bargaining Council for Road Freight and Logistics Industry.

Members of the media are invited.