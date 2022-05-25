Africa: Meta Returns With Africa Day Campaign

Cape Town, South Africa — Meta, the company that owns Facebook, is hosting its second annual Africa Day campaign to promote Africans who are making a global impact.

The content producer for the film project, South African filmmaker Tarryn Crossman, said Meta identified eight innovators, creators and businesspeople on the continent whose stories the company wanted told for the "Made by Africa, Loved by the World" campaign.

Crossman's company, Tia Productions, teamed up with Mashoba Media to find four fellow filmmakers in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Their job was to make two- to three-minute documentaries about the subjects.

"So, for example we did Trevor Stuurman here in South Africa," Crossman said. "He's a visual artist and his line was, I just loved so much, he says: 'Africa's no longer the ghost writer.' We're telling our stories and owning our own narratives. That's kind of the thread amongst all these characters. They all have that in common."

Nairobi-based filmmaker Joan Kabangu made a movie about Black Rhino VR, a Kenyan virtual reality content producing company which has worked with international brands.

"They are the pioneers around creating VR content, 360 content, augmented mixed reality kind of content in Kenya, in the wider Africa. And it's a company which is run by a young person and everybody who is working there is fairly young. And they are really getting into how tech is being used to elevate the way we are creating content in 2022, going forward," Kabangu said.

Of Meta's Africa Day campaign she said, "I feel it's celebrating the good in Africa."

In Ghana, Kofi Awuah's movie making has been delayed by floods in the capital, Accra. But he is determined to finish. His innovator is designer Selina Beb, whose work can be seen on Instagram and is sold online, often to buyers in the U.S. and Britain.

"She's very unique," Awuah said. "Based on material she uses and even the processes she uses are kind of things that tell a Ghanian or African story. For instance, she uses a certain kind of stone that you can find only in the northern parts of Ghana."

Awuah said being a part of the campaign is the chance of a lifetime.

"My manager called me to tell me that we gotten a contract from Meta and I almost, like I had a heart attack," she said. "When that call came, I felt this is the moment for me to express myself to the millions or billions of people who are using Facebook, who are using social media."

Meta will also be hosting free virtual training sessions throughout the week. These include training on monetization, cross-border business and branded content.