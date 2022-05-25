Tanzania: Institutions Urged to Have Monitoring, Evaluation Policy

PUBLIC and private sector institutions in the country have been urged to have monitoring and evaluation policy to enhance effective implementation of projects properly to meet standards and avoid loss.

Failure to monitor and evaluate projects could lead to making improper decisions, due to lack of enough needed statistics and information that are vital for decision making.

The advice was given by the Executive Director of Tanzania Evaluation Association (TanEA), Dr Francis Mwaijande, who said that many projects are lacking needed standards, fail to meet set timeline and not properly implemented, due to lack of clear monitoring and evaluation policy.

Speaking during the TanEA annual general conference in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Mr Mwaijande said: "I call on the government and private institutions to strengthen monitoring and evaluation by introducing policy. This will increase efficacy in implementation of projects and will help increase development and strategic plans in line with global priorities,"

He cited lack of awareness over the importance of monitoring and evaluation policy as among challenges, a situation which leads shortcomings like causing institutions to fail to prepare adequate budgets and sometimes fail to meet intended outcomes.

"If institutions from the government and those of private sector put in place such policy they will be able to alleviate challenges like embezzlement of funds and encourage more projects to be implemented timely and efficiently," he insisted

For his part, TanEA Board Chairman, who is also the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Open University of Tanzania (OUT), Professor Deus Ngaruko, said there was hope as his association has started being recognized and work closely with the government.

He noted that after successfully organizing, for the first time, an African conference in Dodoma region last April, the TanEA is planning to increase visibility whereby he said they have amended TanEA constitution to accommodate training for stakeholders to increase awareness on the importance of Monitoring and evaluation policy.

One of the members of the association, Dr Isaac Michael, said TanEA has made a significant contribution especially in bringing together monitoring and evaluation experts in the country to discuss ways of addressing challenges in the field.