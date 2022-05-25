Nigeria: Dangote Lists 7 Points to Stimulate Investment, Stabilize Downstream Sector

25 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan

Dangote Refinery, an indigenous refining company, yesterday, listed seven points, capable of enabling Nigeria to stimulate investment and stability in the downstream sector.

The seven points included increased private sector enterprise, competitive investment regime, government policy shift, fuel subsidy elimination, introduction of calibrated fuel taxation, reduction of interest rates to single digit regime and diligent monitoring to bring about sustainable development.

The company noted that the nation's downstream is currently constrained by lack of private investment and limited infrastructure, which constrained the government from meeting domestic demand for petroleum products.

It also noted that the increased importation of products has resulted in the drain of its foreign exchange, which could have been utilized to execute projects and programmes.

The Technical Consultant, Dangote Industries Limited, Engr. B Soyode, who disclosed this while speaking on, "Dangote Refinery - Game Changer of the Downstream Industry" at the Nigerian Content Midstream/Downstream oil and Gas Summit in Lagos, said that the situation will change for good when its 650,000 barrels per day, bpd plant comes on stream.

Recently, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, had applauded Dangote Petroleum Refinery for its application of world-class technology in the construction of the refinery.

The SPE and NCDMB, which came on a tour of the petroleum refinery project recently, believed that the refining facility is capable of redefining Nigeria's domestic fuel production.

They had also noted that completion of the gigantic project will secure the future of young engineers in Nigeria and put them at par with their counterparts in the global oil and gas industry.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X