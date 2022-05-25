Tanzania: Mpango Wants African Countries to End Trade Barriers

Vice President Philip Mpango has advised African countries to reduce various barriers including taxation on trade so as to promote a free trade zone in the continent.

He made the remarks on Tuesday at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland adding that a free trade zone in Africa is a great opportunity for economic growth and development in the continent's countries.

Equally, he mentioned the strengthening of infrastructure as a major way of facilitating trade in the free zone.

"Tanzania continues to ensure that citizens understand the opportunities available in the free trade area of Africa as well as strengthening the investment sector by entering into partnerships with," Vice President, Philip Mpango said.

He also stressed on the importance of investing in technology that would facilitate trade and payments as well as forming partnerships with the private sectors, international organizations and other countries so as to increase productivity in industries.