Zimbabwe: More Charges for Armed Robber Who Stole U.S.$380,000, Girlfriend Nabbed

25 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Lisa Nyanhongo

More charges have been laid on one of the armed robbers who pounced on ZX Fuels in Southerton, Harare and got away with US$380 000.

Joseph Bilson Makoni (27), who, alongside Tawanda Gawu (34) and four others, were being charged for unlawful possession of firearms and armed robbery, is now facing fresh money laundering allegations.

He is being charged together with his girlfriend Chido Patience Mudondo (31) after they allegedly used part of the loot to earn themselves properties.

They allegedly bought themselves a silver Honda Fit worth US$5 000, a white Toyota Aqua worth US$9 700 and furniture that includes a refrigerator, four plate stove and a 72 inch television for US$3 000.

The suspects have been remanded to May 26 for bail applications on all charges, alongside Makoni's other accomplices.

Details of their initial arrest were carried in a NewZimbabwe.com report published on May 12.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X