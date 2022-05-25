Zimbabwe: More Charges for Armed Robber Who Stole U.S.$380,000, Girlfriend Nabbed

More charges have been laid on one of the armed robbers who pounced on ZX Fuels in Southerton, Harare and got away with US$380 000.

Joseph Bilson Makoni (27), who, alongside Tawanda Gawu (34) and four others, were being charged for unlawful possession of firearms and armed robbery, is now facing fresh money laundering allegations.

He is being charged together with his girlfriend Chido Patience Mudondo (31) after they allegedly used part of the loot to earn themselves properties.

They allegedly bought themselves a silver Honda Fit worth US$5 000, a white Toyota Aqua worth US$9 700 and furniture that includes a refrigerator, four plate stove and a 72 inch television for US$3 000.

The suspects have been remanded to May 26 for bail applications on all charges, alongside Makoni's other accomplices.

Details of their initial arrest were carried in a NewZimbabwe.com report published on May 12.