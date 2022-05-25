South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 25, 2022

Cape Town —

President Ramaphosa Meets With Germany's Chancellor Scholz at Union Buildings

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on an official visit to South Africa, after a stop in Niger and Senegal. Germany is South Africa's second biggest investor and 600 German companies operate here. The German leader is accompanied by senior officials and business executives. President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa hoped to deepen investment ties with Germany. The leaders will exchange views on a number of issues of bilateral and international concern, including ways to enhance cooperation in areas such as energy and climate change, trade and investment, and responses to Covid-19 and vaccine demand. A government statement said the two leaders will also reflect on developments on the African continent and internationally, including the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the international economy and food and energy security. Meanwhile, an adviser to Scholz had a medical scare at the Union Buildings soon after the 21-gun salute. His name and condition is still unknown.

Hello Africa, Tell Me How You're Doing! Continent Celebrates Africa Day Today

Africa Day is celebrated annually on May 25 - the day the Organisation of African Union (OAU) - now known as the African Union (AU), was founded in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1963.

Minister Pravin Gordhan Accused of Causing Mbalula Rift With President

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of leaking damaging information, to cause a rift between him and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mbalula has also attacked Phumla Williams, head of Government Information Services (GCIS) for failing to protect him against attacks from Gordhan and the media. Mbalula was rumoured to have been kicked out of a Cabinet meeting by Ramaphosa for failing to read the memos or prepare. Some may say that Mbalula is doing a fine job of causing the rift himself!