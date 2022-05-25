Tanzania: Religious Institutions Urged to Participate Actively in Social Activities

RELIGIOUS denominations and institutions in the country have been urged to create a culture of active participation in various social activities to enable their members to liberate themselves physically as well as spiritually.

The appeal was made by the President of the Ministry of Light to Nations in Africa, Dr Ian Tumusiime shortly after members of the Pentecostal Church in Singida town completed cleaning up the Misuna Bus Terminal, the main market area and the Msufini fruit market in the municipality.

DrTumusiime, who is also the Lead Pastor from Rwanda, noted that the true Gospel must touch a human being in all his/her physical and spiritual needs.

"Our goal is to ensure that the Gospel preached and proclaimed by religious denominations and its institutions liberates human being physically, socially and spiritually," DrTumusiime observed.

Some of the religious leaders who participated in the cleanup special operation, included Bishop Gasper Mdimi of the Assemblies of God, Pastor Boniface Ntandu of Free Pentecostal Church of Tanzania (FPCT) and a devoted member of 'A Light to the Nations',MsLilianMkanzawho noted that although cleanliness helped prevent various diseases outbreaks, the issue still related closely with spiritual matters.

MsShukuKaisho, the Acting Head of the Sanitation and Environment Department in Singida Municipality, thanked all those who were involved in the cleanup exercise, but further called on religious leaders to ensure they encouraged their members to participate fully in the cleaning up of their areas all the time and not just wait for special occasions only.

"You have a lot of followers. If every believer fully fulfills his or her role in his or her area, many of the challenges of epidemics will be reduced immensely" she explained.

Believers of "A Light of the Nations" in partnership with the Pentecostal Churches are engaging in various social activities in Singida Municipality ahead of a three day huge Gospel Conference dubbed "Miracle Gospel Harvest" to be held here from May 27 to 29, this year.