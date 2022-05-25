Tanzania: 50bn/ - Given to Councils to Address Informal Settlements

THE government has dished out 50bn/- to 55 councils to address land challenges in the country, particularly in implementation of land planning, survey, and ownership projects to eradicate squatter settlement.

Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Dr Angelina Mabula, stated this in Dar es Salaam on Monday, when opening the Ministerial Public-Private Dialogue-(MPPD) between stakeholders and her ministry.

She said the councils had been getting money ranging from 5bn/- to 6bn/- but within one year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan in office, 50 bn/- has been set aside to address land challenges.

Dr Mabula also said the Ministry has facilitated the access of the World Bank loan amounting to 340.5 bn/- who along with other functions will enable strengthening the infrastructures of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and security of the real estate.

On the same occasion, Dr Mabula said the government will take stern action against companies that may delay the exercise of formalization of housing, despite being paid to ensure that citizens have access to the services.

She further called on journalist to be like the government's eye in providing education and raising awareness to the mass about the land sector as well as support the government's efforts to ensure land disputes are reduced by 100 per cent in communities.

"Let us work together to provide education to eliminate the land conflicts in the country, I assure you that the Ministry is ready at any time," the minister stated.

Moreover, Dr Mabula said the docket is actively involved in the residential address and postcode system exercise and currently they are translating land information for planning, surveying and ownership into digital form to easier the operation of the residential address system which will later assist in the Population and Housing Census exercise to be held this year on August 23, 2022.

Giving an assessment of the land status in the country, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Dr Allan Kijazi said, "In recent years there has been a rapid increase in population which has now reached an average of 2.9 per cent compared to an average increase of 1.2 per cent in 2012.

"In 1978 the population was 17,036,499, the land dividend was 5.2 hectares and in the 2012 census, the population was 43,625,354 where the average per capita land share fell to 2.0 hectares," Dr Kijazi said

Early in his welcoming remarks Executive Secretary -Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC), Dr Godwill Wanga explained the purpose of the discussion was to receive challenges facing land stakeholders and citizens, discuss them and find solutions to the challenge given.

The meeting was motivated by the theme "Good land management for sustainable economic and social development" and attended by the different stakeholders including Tanzania National Business Councils (TNBC) and Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF)