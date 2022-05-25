Tanzania: No Monkeypox Cases in Tanzania, Says Ministry

AS the World Health Organization (WHO) raises alarm on increasing Monkeypox cases around the world, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are no reported cases of the viral disease in the country.

However, a statement issued by the Ministry on Tuesday and signed by Deputy Minister Dr Godwin Mollel, said that the public needed to continue taking precautions against infectious diseases.

"There are no monkeypox patients in Tanzania, regardless, members of the public are cautioned to avoid touching, eating sick animals or carcass as well as avoid touching anything that has been used by a sick animal," said Dr Mollel.

Dr Mollel further said the ministry was making a close follow up of infectious diseases trends and taking various measures including heightening the screening of travellers entering the country through borders, airports and ports.

Another measure taken by the ministry is the monitoring of infectious disease information from the community level and continuing to raise awareness of prevention measures including personal hygiene and general cleanliness.

Monkeypox has been found in several other central and western African countries, with the majority of infections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Cases outside of Africa have been linked to international travel or imported animals.

According to WHO, the monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materialssuch as bedding.

The disease is usually self-limiting but may be severe in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression due to other health conditions.

In a related development, the ministry saidafter the virus enters the body, it starts to replicate and spread through the body via the bloodstream. Symptoms usually don't appear until one to two weeks after infection.

"In few individuals, the diseases can become more severe and lead to death, especially in infants and people with diseases that weaken the immune system," he said.

On May 16, 2022, WHO announced the outbreak of monkeypox in England and until May 20, 2022, a total of 38 people across the world were confirmed to have contracted the disease, whereas, in England (9), Belgium (2), France (1), Italy (1), Portugal (14), Spain (7), Sweden (1), Canada (2) and the US (1). No deaths resulting from the outbreak have been reported," reads the statement.

The minister called on the public with symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, as well as muscle and body aches to visit the nearest health centres for further diagnosis and receive appropriate treatment.