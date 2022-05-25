Nigeria: Akwa Ibom, Firm Seal Deal for 732mw Ibom Power Plant Expansion

25 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom State government has firmed up an agreement with African Delta Power Limited to add additional 366 megawatts to the existing 191 megawatts to the state Ibom power plant.

The new deal shows that the aggregate maximum capacity of the gas turbine generator unit was capable of producing up to 732 megawatts.

As it stands, Ibom Power will need to apply to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, for licence expansion as the company has an on-grid license for 685MW.

State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom, SAN, signed the deal on behalf of the state government, while the Board Chairman of Ibom Power, Etido Inyang and Secretary of the company, Ime Asibong, signed for Ibom Power and Jemeriah Oluwaseun and Christabel Nwagum (CEO of African Delta and Secretary respectively) signed the agreement on behalf of African Delta Power.

The ceremony took place at the office of the Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government and Chairman of the One-Stop Shop on Investment Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.

The proposed power plant will be developed as part of Phase II of the IPP.

The SSG said the agreement was "not an MoU but rather a step further, which has transited the MoU phase."

He said the proposed power project is under the 'Power for All' initiative of Governor Udom Emmanuel, which was inaugurated about two years ago by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Ekuwem urged the investors to follow up the agreement by living up to the letters as enshrined in the terms of the contract.

On the implementation of the project, the One-Stop-Shop on Investment Committee Chairman urged the African Delta Power team to speed up the processes and abide by the roadmap agreed to by government for the project.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X