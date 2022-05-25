Namibia: Desert Storm Iv to Hit Walvis Bay

Eleven countries will take part in the Desert Storm IV competition at Walvis Bay from 1 to 3 July.

Namibia's first-ever internationally recognised multi-fighting event will see the host nation's best fighters take on rivals from South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Brazil, Germany, Austria, Ghana and Nigeria according to Anita de Klerk, chairperson of the Namibia Kickboxing Federation (NKF).

Officials from World Association of Kickboxing Organisation (Wako), the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and AJP Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Federation (AJP) are also expected to mark the register.

There will be three mixed martial arts title fights, the same number for kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu (Gi and NOGI) and kickboxing (point sparring, light contact, and K1 fights action inside the Jan Willem Indoor Sports Complex.

"As the championship will be held over three days, it will be the biggest of its kind [in Namibia], hosting martial arts under one championship," De Klerk said.

The first ever female title fight is also on the cards, the organisers said.

"Desert Storm IV, the Namibian Kickboxing Federation (NKF) has extended an invitation to coastal residents to support talented Namibian fighters who will be in action at the fourth edition of the Desert Storm martial arts tournament," said De Klerk.

The highly anticipated event also doubles up as the nationals and presents a gateway for athletes to qualify for international competitions.

"Desert Storm is the largest martial arts championships in Namibia. Three Sub-Saharan titles will be contested and it's the only martial arts championship of its kind. The first ever MMA title fights will be held on the 1st of July, which is highly anticipated and is expected to have a huge attendance," she added.

"The NKF (Namibian Kickboxing Federation) is humbly asks for contributions and partnerships towards Desert Storm, in form of products, monetary or any other donations for this momentous occasion," De Klerk said.