Zimbabwe: Govt Salutes African Media Organisations

THE Government, through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, has saluted all media organisations that supported the country's liberation struggle as it joins the African continent in commemorating Africa Day today.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said as a nation, Zimbabwe was indebted to the solidarity given to it by friendly African media players in supporting the country's policies at the continental and global stage since 1980.

Exactly 59 years ago on May 25, 1963, owing to the wisdom of anti-colonial stalwarts, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU), was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

At its prime, the OAU asserted a resolute cause to complete the decolonisation of the entire continent.

Minister Mutsvagwa said as part of consolidating the continent's hard earned independence, the AU has been at the forefront of promoting freedom, equality, justice and sustainable development.

"In the face of imperialist hegemony, we celebrate the illustrious role of Pan-African conscious media players who have lobbied for Afro-centred information sharing and in the process strengthening the synergies of the continent and its Diaspora," she said.

"We express our exclusive gratitude to the various media houses that have projected a positive image of our nation in the past 21 years since the imposition of illegal sanctions by the United States of America (USA) and its other worldwide anti-land reform allies. The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services further expresses unreserved gratitude to the AU and SADC for initiating the now widely embraced 25th October Anti Sanctions Resolution.

"We are thankful that the continent finds value in our cause for the unequivocal removal of illegal sanctions. This support resonates with the Pan-African anti-colonial agency enforced through the Constitutive Act of the African Union."

The Ministry has also joined President Mnangangwa in the celebration of Africa Day.

"Our decorated New Dispensation doyen, President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa's penchant for transformative governance has been of great service to the reform of the information, publicity and broadcasting sector in Zimbabwe," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

"His constitutional enablement of media freedoms has seen an accelerated licensing of new media houses, and community radio stations, bridging the urban - rural information gap. In addition, the Second Republic has put in place mechanisms to facilitate ease of accreditation for Zimbabwean and visiting media practitioners and journalists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Media Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The new legislation put in place under the Second Republic has allowed journalism to thrive in a free and open media environment. Beyond his vast reform in the area of information, publicity and broadcasting, we also hail the President, His Excellency Cde Dr ED Mnangangwa, for his committed support for Zimbabwe's participation in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AcFTA)."

Minister Mutsvangwa also exalted President Mnangagwa's proactive stance in making Zimbabwe play a leading role in the pursuit of peace and security in the region and the African continent at large.

"Under the able leadership of His Excellency, Dr ED Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Ministry will continue to discharge its oversight role in Zimbabwe's media space towards the creation of an enabling environment for the creation, production, distribution and consumption of media content which genuinely celebrates Africa, promotes African self-determination, freedom, unity, solidarity, co-operation and the integration of all its peoples."