Zimbabwe: Six Heifers Donated to Angel of Hope

THE First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa's unconditional love is touching many lives, resulting in well-wishers supporting her Angel of Hope Foundation's noble initiatives.

Dr Mnangagwa's philanthropic work has inspired many to seed whatever they have for the betterment of society.

Having been inspired by the life-changing programmes being spearheaded by Angel of Hope Foundation, the people of Mutasa District decided to support the First Lady through a donation of six heifers.

Herentals Group of Schools director, Dr Innocent Dambudzo Benza donated three heifers, while Mr Washington Ziwiwi donated one heifer.

Mutasa Rural District Council Councillor and Chairman, Alderman Peter Dombropoulos donated another heifer while Headman Nemaunga donated one more heifer.

In an interview on the sidelines of the donation presentation ceremony at Suncrest Farm in Odzi, Dr Benza said he was inspired by Amai Mnangagwa's work to uplift the less privileged members of the society.

"Amai Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, has continued touching so many lives and we decided to support her through the donation of these heifers. These will produce milk that will be used to feed so many people in future.

"The First Lady was recently in Mutasa carrying out her programmes and we were touched by her gesture of mixing and mingling with everyone regardless of their social standing, hence our decision to support her noble programmes," said Dr Benza.

Alderman Dombropoulous, who is Ward 25 Councillor, said as a local authority, they were also charmed by the First Lady's heartwarming programmes.

"We found it necessary to assist in a manner that will not only benefit Mutasa, but the nation at large through the First Lady's Angel of Hope Foundation.

"We donated these six cross-breed heifers in our individual capacities. They are very strong animals and can be utilised for dairy and beef purposes. We hope the Angel of Hope Foundation will grow and continue to do the good work it is doing," said Alderman Dombropolous.

Mr Ziwiwi chipped in: "Zimbabwe is blessed to have a First Lady like Amai Mnangagwa who is doing a lot for the elderly and the orphans in this country. She treats everyone equally. We will continue rallying behind her programmes and supporting them in whatever way we can.

"As the people of Mutasa, we are forever grateful for all the work that the First Lady is doing. So many people have benefitted from the various programmes and these have changed many lives," said Mr Ziwiwi.