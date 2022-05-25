Zimbabwe: Acting President Mourns Chief Mabhikwa

ACTING President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has described the death of Chief Mabhikwa as a blow to the nation.

He said the nation has been robbed of a humble, intelligent, resourceful and dynamic youthful leader, who was barely in the prime of his life and chieftaincy.

In his condolence message, Dr Chiwenga said he learnt with great pain and shock the news of the sudden death of Chief Mabhikwa, born Vusumuzi Khumalo, of Lupane.

The late Chief (28) succumbed to injuries sustained when his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck, along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, on Sunday night.

Dr Chiwenga said on behalf of President Mnangagwa, the Government, and indeed on his own behalf, he wished to express sincere condolences, foremost, to the Khumalo family which has lost a father and breadwinner, and to the Chief's Council, which is all the poorer with his early demise.

"What makes Chief Mabhikwa's passing on very painful to fathom is that our nation, the community of traditional leaders, and his subjects, in particular, have been robbed of a humble, intelligent, resourceful, and dynamic youthful leader who was barely in the prime of his life and chieftaincy.

"The late Chief Mabhikwa distinguished himself as a development-oriented leader on a mission to transform the lives of his people through hard work, commitment, and wise leadership," he said.

Dr Chiwenga said the late Chief devoted most of his time and energy to the Lupane business community inspiring them to drive the growth and development of their hometown, Lupane, into a vibrant municipality.

"The late Chief commanded the love and respect of his peers across the board and endeared himself with his subjects, leading by example.

"The late revered Chief will be sorely missed by those of us who had the privilege of working and interacting with him in the course of his chieftaincy," he said.