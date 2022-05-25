Ethiopia/Malawi: FAM Starts Ethiopia AFCON Game Ticket Sales

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has started advance ticket sales for the Flames game against Ethiopia's Walias scheduled for Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on May 5.

FAM commercial and marketing director Limbani Matola said the pre-ticket sales would give an opportunity to fans to come in large numbers to watch the game.

He also said those that will buy a Flames replica jersey stand to win ticket.

"We have started selling tickets early to give a chance to our fans to come and cheer their team. We are aware that fans are still excited after the impressive performance of the Flames at Afcon. They want to be part of the team and support it," said Matola.

He also appealed to fans to take advantage to buy in advance as it would be cheaper to do.

"The open stand tickets are being at K2,000 and if you buy on the day of the match you will buy it at K3,000 while covered stands are going at K8000 and if you buy on the day of the match, it will be at K10,000 while coporrate box are pegged at K10,000 and K15,000 on matchday," said Matola.

Malawi start the Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Ethiopia and date Guinea away.

This has been followed after CAF eased on restrictions to allow fans to watch games following a ban due to Covid-19 pandemic.