Malawi: Foolishness! Bon Kalindo Appointed Diplomat to Brazil

Controversial drama-filled political activist and comedian Bon Kalindo, popularly known as Winiko, who in the recent times have become a thorn in the government's eye with his incessant demonstrations against the ruling Tonse Alliance is reportedly earmarked for a diplomatic appointment in a move by the powers that be to silence him forever.

Nyasa Times has learnt that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given out Kalindo's name as first secretary for Tourism at Malawi's mission in Brazil.

Kalindo has been mounting demonstrations in cities across the country against the Tonse Alliance regime, which he was part of during the campaign as he was the director of Youth for MCP's main partner, UTM because he felt left out as he was not given any position in government after he vigorously fought the Mutharika regime.

According to highly placed inside sources privy to Kalindo's appointment, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has also proposed former Minister of Industry Roy Kachale as Malawi's Ambassador to Switzerland.

However, both Kalindo and Kachale said they were not aware of the respective proposed appointments.

"I don't know anything about what you are talking about. In fact, I am hearing this from you and I cannot lie to you," said Kalindo.

According to the impeccable source at the ministry, communication has since been sent to President Lazarus Chakwera on these proposed appointments.

But one top official in the Foreign Affairs ministry speaking to Nyasa Times on anonymity for fear of reprisals revealed that it is unlikely that the ministry would propose someone's name for appointment without consulting them.

"Ideally, they would seek consent before proposing their names for appointment" said the official.

Asked why the ministry made the proposal to the President, who is legally authorised to appoint ambassadors, the official said the action was within its mandate.

"The President appoints ambassadors but in this case the ministry is making a proposal to the President to fill the vacancy at the Switzerland Mission where there is no head of mission. Someone appointed previously, did not take up the position for personal reasons. So, the ministry is asking the President to consider their proposal.

"As for Kalindo it is just a mere formality to inform the President otherwise such appointments are made at ministry level."

Of late, Kalindo has been quite and has been no where near demonstrations against the regime fuelling speculations that he has been 'bought' by the government to stop fighting the government with others speculating further that he was given huge sums of money in order for him to stay away as a he was causing havoc to the country.

Both Minister of foreign affairs Nancy Tembo and spokesperson John Kabaghe were not available for comment as they their p[hones went ringing without being answered.