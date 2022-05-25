Zimbabwe: Traditional Leaders Key - Mohadi

ZANU PF Vice President, Cde Kembo Mohadi, has said Government and its partners should always involve traditional leaders when rolling out key infrastructure and community development projects to ensure that they move together with the people with a shared vision.

He was speaking during an interview yesterday in Beitbridge, where he met with the party's District Coordinating Committee (DCC) and traditional leaders.

Cde Mohadi said the Second Republic is implementing a number of infrastructure development programs countrywide, whose success hinges on Zimbabweans working together.

He said the Government had made great strides towards achieving that feat in line with Vision 2030 that seeks to make Zimbabwe an upper-middle-class economy by then.

"You will note that traditional leaders are the custodians of the people and they need to be there when we are talking about development matters," said Cde Mohadi.

"They have to be taken on board from the onset because they are the people that can drive the engine of development. So far, as a Zanu PF Government, we have covered a lot of ground on infrastructure development countrywide and in Matabeleland South we are building dams and rebuilding irrigation schemes".