Uganda: "Environment Protection Should Be Everyone's Responsibility - Ugandans Urged

Ugandans have been urged to take it upon themselves to protect the environment as way of mitigating the effects of climate change.

The call was made by Leonard Mutesasira, the Executive Director for Rapid Advisory Services as he delivered a key note address at the Master Card summer leadership camp.

"As young people today, you live in an exciting time. You must become visionary leaders and embrace innovation in every sphere of life, whether you're starting a business or engaging in environmental protection," Mutesasira said

He said that by participating in the protection of the environment, Ugandans will augment government's efforts towards the same cause.

Speaking during the camp, Mutesasira also advised the public on trustworthiness in everything they do.

"Many people do not get money(funding) from banks but from sources that trust them, two things you need to show in order be trusted, show that you're competent and you're trustworthy with a good work ethic and your business will stay afloat."

The summer leadership camp is scholarship program born out of a partnership between Makerere University and the MasterCard Foundation (MCF) to enable 1,000 academically bright but economically disadvantaged youth from Africa to study at Makerere University from 2014 to 2024.

The goal of the MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program is to educate and empower the next generation of African leaders.

The Program has far enrolled a total of 516 scholars distributed in the ten colleges of the university and provides comprehensive support to scholars which includes leadership development among others.

Leadership training is provided in a variety of ways and activities to ensure that scholars develop the skills needed to initiate positive and lasting change in their communities.