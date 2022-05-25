Uganda: Majority of Employers Use Assessment Tools in Their Talent Acquisition - Report

At least, 86% of employers said talent assessments were very important to their talent acquisition strategy according to the 2021 Employer Handbook report released today by BrighterMonday Uganda and the Federation of Uganda Employers.

The preferred assessment tools included psychometric skills tests, personality tests and the BrighterMonday Uganda Skills Assessment Tool for measuring and evaluating candidates' skills required for job performance. These tools enable employers to make objective and data- powered decisions.

"The report covered a wide range of concerns for employers in line with the talent assessment, acquisition and training but, the biggest standout was the overwhelming preference for talent assessment by employers.," Pius Ngoga the BrighterMonday Uganda Business Development Manager said.

"This report highlights the key concerns of employers around the most important aspect of any business, getting the right people. Employers want to know that the person they are getting can do the work or adapt to their culture. That is why we also saw positive responses on the use of job simulations, structured interviews and more modern tools."

According to Beatrice Mujuni, the Policy Advocacy and Communications Officer at the Federation of Uganda, it is high time employees made use of their portal for job opportunities.

"The portal enables employers to publish job vacancies and sieve through applicant profiles to select suitable candidates for various positions whereas Job seekers have access to numerous opportunities to advance their professional careers," Mujuni said.

The report is a product of the joint partnership between BrighterMonday Uganda and the Federation of Uganda Employers to research, collaborate and advance the transformative agenda to improve data driven insights for employers in Uganda.

More than 600 employers participated in the report survey ranging from CEOs (6%), Human Resource for recruitment managers (15%), and department heads (16%) among others.

Majority of the employers had less than fifty employees (52%) while 30% had more than one- hundred employees.

Half of them were based in Kampala with 4% in Entebbe and 3% in Jinja.

Banking, NGOs, manufacturing and education were among the most represented sectors in responses for the report.