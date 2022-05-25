Nigeria: Birmingham 2022 - Federal Government Orders Complete Testing of Athletes

25 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The directive is to forestall the situation that embarrassed the country at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed all relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary tests are carried out on all the athletes before the take-off of contingents to the Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham, United Kingdom in July 2022.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, gave the directive today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja during a meeting held with concerned parties of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG).

According to him, Nigeria will not hesitate to drop any athlete who attempts to tarnish the image of the country again.

"We will prefer to come back from the games without medals rather than being embarrassed a second time, there must be no exceptions," he insisted.

Mr Dare, who said that the countdown to the game has already started, with 60 days to the event, added that the ministry is already working with the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) to ensure that contingents' accommodation, camping, testing, ticketing, and kits are adequately taken care of.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar, stated that nine Federations are already lined up to fly the banner of Nigeria at the games.

He added that Nigeria will be fielding 100 athletes in Judo, Athletics, Boxing, Weightlifting, Table tennis, Wrestling, Para-table tennis, Para-athletics, and Para-powerlifting

Also speaking, the President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, stated that accreditation is ongoing, adding that 14 media houses and 701 journalists applied to cover the games.

In his remarks, the Director, Federation Elite and Athletes Department, (FEAD)/Chef de Mission, Simon Ebhojaiye, disclosed that the campings are ongoing while the official phase of camping will commence from May 30 to June 30 and July 2 - July 21, 2022, respectively.

He explained that the Birmingham Games Village will be officially opened on July 22, 2022, while the opening ceremony for the Games will hold on July 28, 2022.

