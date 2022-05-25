Nigeria: Osinbajo Visits Sultan, APC Stakeholders, Harps On Nigeria's Unity

"The country must stay united because our unity is the basis of our success and prosperity. If we are not united, our country will be wasted."

Nigeria's Vice President and an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant in the 2023 election, Yemi Osinbajo, has called for understanding and tolerance among Nigerians.

Mr Osinbajo stated this in Sokoto when he paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, on Monday.

He said Nigeria's strength lies in its unity and diversity, noting that if different faiths and ethnic nationalities would work together with the nation's interest, the country would be taken to greater heights.

He explained that "the country must stay united because our unity is the basis of our success and prosperity. If we are not united, our country will be wasted."

Mr Osinbajo described the challenges as surmountable, and that is what governments are working on everyday.

Responding, Mr Abubakar prayed for success of the vice president and asked Allah to guide him through the process.

In an interview with journalists after interactive meeting with APC stakeholders, Mr Osinbajo said if elected as President, he would ensure that programmes, policies and projects of President Muhammadu Buhari will be sustained.

According to him, his experience as Nigeria's vice president in the last seven years under Mr Buhari has placed him in high pedestal to lead the country from 2023.

"I met privately with the stakeholders, mostly delegates of the APC, and we had very good interactions.

"We discussed a wide range of issues, including economy, security, education and health care and others," Mr Osinbajo said.

(NAN)