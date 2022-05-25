Zimbabwe: State Push to Prosecute Businessman

25 May 2022
263Chat (Harare)

THE State is pushing to put businessman Ofer Sivan on trial after the completion of investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Sivan is accused of conniving with his personal assistant Cassandra Myburg in forging signatures at the bank in a bid to defraud his business partners in a company called Adlecraft.

The two are facing perjury and fraud allegations and the court on Tuesday heard that investigations were complete and the two were set to get their trial dates.

They were separately remanded to June 23.

Sivan is alleged to have approached the High Court under the cover of case numbers HC4711/2021 and HC5436/2021 where he fraudulently misrepresented that Adlecraft Investments (Private) Limited only had 20 issued shares all of which were allotted to him.

It is also alleged that on September 23, 2020 the two forged the signatures of his business partner Gilad Shabtai on the Stanbic Bank account opening forms intending to deceive bank officials to open bank accounts for Adlecraft Investments on false pretence that Shabtai had approved the opening of that account.

Claims are that they also forged Shabtai's signatures on the company resolution dated September 29 2020, asserting to appoint Sivan as the sole signatory to the bank account and an account was opened with Sivan as the sole signatory to the two accounts.

One Munyaradzi Gonyora, a minority shareholder in the company discovered the anomaly and alerted Shabatai who then reported the matter to ZACC.

Allegations are that the move prejudiced other shareholders of more than US$200 000 of generated income.

