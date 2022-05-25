South Africa: Electoral Commission On Candidates Contesting Municipal By - Elections On 1 June 2022

press release

Five municipal ward by-elections will take place in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape on Wednesday, 1 June 2022.

The twenty candidates from ten political parties and two independent candidates will contest the by-elections.

In Gauteng:

Ward 29 in the Rand West City Municipality - GT485 will be contested by Wanelisa Moche from the African National Congress (ANC), Petrus Popo Sebe from Azanian People's Organisation (AZAPO), Dorah Nonhlanhla Tshupane from Democratic Alliance (DA) and Lindokuhle Emmanuel Biyela from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the death of a councillor. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 34,90% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 47.95% of valid votes.

Ward 53 in the City of Johannesburg Municipality - JHB will be contested by Duduzile Ngubeni from the ActionSA; Ntshavheni Thovhedzo Mutavhatsindi from the African National Congress (ANC), Ramaru August Mohale from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Sunboy Mukhabela from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF); and Mbhekeni Abednigo Shongwe an Independent candidate.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the death of a councillor. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 37% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 59.01% of valid votes.

In KwaZulu-Natal:

Ward 03 in the uMvoti Municipality - KZN245 will be contested by Msawenkosi Phungula from the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), Sphiwe Sihle Ndlovu from the African National Congress (ANC), Mzwandille Ximba from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Sthembiso Wiseman Mthembu from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The ward was previously represented by the ABC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 62,79% and the ABC candidate won the ward with 40.53% of valid votes.

In Mpumalanga:

Ward 10 in the Dr JS Moroka Municipality - MP316 will be contested by Lucky Dick Masango from the African Independent People's Organisation (AIPO), Nteteleng Joseph Mashabela from African National Congress (ANC); Patrick Peter Masango from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and George Randall Mahlangu an Independent Candidate.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the death of a councillor. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 42,57% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 65.96% of valid votes.

In the Northern Cape:

Ward 04 in the Kareeberg Municipality - NC074 will be contested by Elton Abraham Charlies from the African National Congress (ANC); Johan Hendrik Vermeulen from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Patrick Erick Jann from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Mercia Marisa Swarts from the Kareeberg Civic Movement (KCM) and Eunice Esta Boezak from the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 50,64% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 32.53% of valid votes.

