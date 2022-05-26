Nigeria: Peter Obi Dumps Peoples Democratic Party, Withdraws From Presidential Race

Peter Obi/Twitter
Peter Obi
25 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday & John Alechenu

Former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Obi announced his resignation in a letter dated 20, addressed to the National Chairman of the party.

In the letter sighted by Vanguard, Obi gave reasons for his withdrawal from the presidential race.

The letter said: "I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA

"Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

"It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

"Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

"I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country."

Details later:

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X