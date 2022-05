More venture capital keeps trooping into Africa's B2B e-commerce retail, a space where startups are digitizing informal trade to get thousands of merchants to operate more efficiently.

This time, it's a startup that was in the news this January: Namibia-based JABU, whose $3.2 million seed round we covered. Now, the last-mile distribution e-commerce company has received more investment: a $15 million Series A led by Tiger Global.