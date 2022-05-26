Nigeria's Bird Species Under Threat of Extinction - Govt

The federal government and the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) have charged Nigerians to strive towards reducing light pollution to conserve migratory birds.

It noted that Nigeria's bird species are under threat of extinction.

A focal person for the conservation desk in the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr Abdulmalik Ogizi, said government was concerned about the danger posed by the declining bird species.

He spoke at an event to mark the World Migratory Bird Day in Lagos organised by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

He said migratory birds fly hundreds of thousands of kilometres to find the best ecological conditions and habitats for feeding and breeding.

"When conditions at breeding sites become unfavourable, it is time to fly to regions where conditions are better.

"The phenomenon is accompanied by several anthropogenic, political and environmental challenges on the migratory bird's survival and conservation," Ogizi said.

He said the 2022 campaign highlights the impacts of the increasing but underestimated threat of light pollution on migratory birds.

Ogizi noted that artificial light was increasing globally by at least two per cent per year with adverse effect on bird species.

The Director-General of NCF, Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, charged Nigerians to show interest in bird conservation by eradicating light pollution.

He said birds are facing challenges such as, but not limited to loss of habitat, persecution, famine and pollution.

He stated that this year's theme, 'Light Pollution: Dim the light for birds at Night', was a clarion call to action for all to jointly participate in bird conservation.