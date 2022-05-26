Nigeria: Peter Obi Pulls Out of PDP Presidential Race, Dumps Party

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and running mate to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, has withdrawn from the presidential race.

Obi, who had gone round the country to seek the support of delegates for the presidential primary of the PDP, pulled out less than 72 hours to the contest.

Obi has written to the National chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to notify him of his decision to quit the opposition party.

In the letter titled, "Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest", Obi did not state the reason for taking the action.

"I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries."

"It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

"Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

"I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country."

Commenting on the development, Doyin Okupe, Director General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, asked Nigerians not to give up as the former Anambra governor would be on the ballot for the 2023 Presidential poll.