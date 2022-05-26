Kenya: National Police Service Calls Out Malala Over Statement on Police Qualifications

Nairobi — The National Police Service has taken exception to remarks by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala that officers need not be educated since job entry only requires an individual with "two hands and legs."

In a statement, spokesman Bruno Shioso described the remarks as outrageous and unwarranted and demeaned the police.

Shioso stated that the service is a noble profession and Malala's remarks "are only aimed at scandalizing a noble profession deployed for the good of the public."

"More disappointed we are as the police given that these unfortunate remarks were made by a leader, we not only hold in high esteem but one we also continue to provide round the clock protection with pride and competency," he stated.

He explained that policing of communities is dependent on knowledge and guns are only complementary tools to achieve efficiency of service and not otherwise.

"The NPS is a professional entity composed of all cadres of Kenyans as envisaged in the constitution of Kenya in respect to the diversity requirement and that the service comprises of competent, professional, knowledgeable and highly skilled officers with the right disposition and attitude to police the challenges of the 21st century," he said.

He urged all officers and Kenyans at large to ignore such negative sentiments which he said are only aimed at causing disaffection amongst officers of a security sector entity and treat them with the contempt they deserve.

Malala was speaking in Kakamega during a Kenya Kwanza rally where he belittled the police service saying their job should be a preserve of people who dropped out of school.

The senator, who is eyeing the Kakamega Governor seat, said police work does not need highly qualified personnel owing to the nature of their job.