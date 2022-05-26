Kenya: Why AFC Leopards Might Be the Kingmakers in the 2021-22 FKF Premier League Title Race

Nairobi — The battle for the 2021-22 season FKF Premier League title will go down to the wire with three rounds of matches left, and the gap between the top three being ever so close.

Tusker lead the standings with 57 points, same as Kakamega Homeboyz, but have a better goal aggregate while Bandari are third, four points behind but still with massively realistic chances to bag the title.

Mathare United's expulsion from the Premier League after dishing three consecutive walkovers have had a huge impact on the title race. Homeboyz had already played Mathare and won, while Bandari were the first beneficiaries of their walkovers.

The FKF Premier League rules dictate that if a team is expelled in the second leg, then all teams which had gained points from them will have the same deducted.

While Bandari and Homeboyz both had three points deducted from their tally, Tusker were yet to play them and thus while the rest of the teams have three matches left, Tusker have only two.

Fate is now on Kakamega Homeboyz's hands and the title is theirs to lose while Tusker and Bandari both hope someone does them a fabour and holds the Kakamega based side.

AFC Leopards might just turn out to be the kingmakers for this season's title, both for Tusker and Bandari.

Homeboyz face off with 'big brothers' Ingwe at the Bukhungu Stadium this weekend in a match that will have a huge impact in the title race. If Leopards beat Homeboyz at their Bukhungu Stadium backyard, then Tusker, who don't have a match this weekend, will have fate back in their hands.

A draw will be a good result for Homeboyz as well, but not entirely for both Tusker and Bandari as it will mean the Western Kenya based outfit still has fate in their own hands.

Bandari face Ulinzi Stars away from home and will also look to win to keep their tempo high in the title race.

After this weekend's round of matches, all teams will now be on a similar number of games remaining; two.

Here is the run in towards the FKF Premier League title.

Tusker FC

The brewers have literally risen from the dead, having been as many as 15 points behind Homeboyz at some point in the season following a disastrous start. But, Robert Matano's men should be proud of the distance they have covered to once again be in the title fight.

They find themselves in a similar situation to last season at the tail end of the league when they were in a two-way battle with KCB.

Uninvolved this weekend, Tusker get their title fight back on June 5 when they play away to Bidco United at the Thika Stadium. Last season, Tusker beat Bidco 2-1 on the last day of the league to lift the title.

They hope the same fate can cling on them ahead of their meeting in the penultimate stage of the season, having already beaten them in the first leg.

The brewers will then finish off their campaign at home against Posta Rangers FC, a side that almost denied them the crown last season. They were beaten 1-0 at home by the mailmen as they edged close to the title, but managed to recover and pip KCB on the line.

This season, Posta also beat them 1-0 in the first leg. Can they revenge when it matters most?

Kakamega Homeboyz

After AFC Leopards, Homeboyz will travel away to Nairobi to take on FC Talanta, most likely at Tusker's home ground Ruaraka.

The Premier League newbies are one of only three teams, including Tusker FC, to beat Homeboyz this season. They won 1-0 away at the Bukhungu Stadium in the first leg and this will be another crucial match that both Tusker and Bandari will be following closely to hope for favours from Ken Kenyatta's men.

After the trip to the city, Homeboyz finish off their season at home against Kariobangi Sharks.

Bandari

The dockers have been turned into title contenders out of the blues by Anthony Kimani, who took charge on interim basis after his boss Cassa Mbungo, who he deputized, was shown the door after a poor run.

Eight wins in the last 10 matches have seen the dockers rise all the way to third and are now considered title contenders.

After this weekend's duel with Ulinzi Stars, Kimani's men will be at home against Sofapaka. A win in this tie, against a side they beat in the first leg will keep their hopes alive.

They will then finish their season against Sammy Omollo's Police FC in Nairobi.