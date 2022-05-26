Rwanda: Former Miss Rwanda Granted Bail

25 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Kicukiro primary court on Wednesday, May 25 granted bail to Elsa Iradukunda, former Miss Rwanda 2017, after prosecution withdrew their case on pre-trial detention.

Iradukunda is being pinned on various charges which include, influencing assistants in judicial organs, giving false testimony as well as use of forged documents.

Pronouncing the ruling, the presiding judge said the prosecution had withdrawn the case after considering it unnecessary to prosecute the accused while detained.

"During the bail hearing, the prosecution requested to grant her bail arguing that, based on the written accounts from Rwanda Investigation Bureau made by Iradukunda, they want to withdraw their case on pre-trial detention," he said.

In addition, he pointed out that Iradukunda and her lawyer also agreed on granting her bail for her to continue with her studies, among other reasons.

The presiding judge said that after examining the defences and requests of both sides, the court resolved to grant her bail and ruled to release her as the trial continues.

Both Iradukunda and her lawyer were present in court.

Iradukunda's lawyer welcomes the decision

Speaking to The New Times after the bail ruling, Lawyer Rafael Nyamaswa said that they are happy with the court's decision, adding that justice was served.

"My client was detained for some time. But now we are glad that the prosecution, after evaluating the level of investigation, and how she has been cooperative, decided to withdraw their case on detention and she will be prosecuted out of jail," he said.

In addition, he said that this is a good gesture and urged people to believe in the country's justice.

Nyamaswa further said that they are ready to proceed with a substantial trial and hope to win the case as well.

Iradukunda appeared before the court for the first time on May 24, to seek bail where a bail hearing was heard in camera (closed to the public) upon her lawyer's request.

She was arrested on May 8, and was detained a few days after the arrest of Dieudonne Ishimwe, commonly known as Prince Kid, the CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Back-Up--an organisation that used to organise the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X