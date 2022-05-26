Tanzania: NGOs, Fbos Hailed for Contribution in Boosting Development

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi has said the government recognizes and appreciates support offered by non-governmental organizations including Faith Based Organizations (FBOs) towards contributing to the development of the people of Zanzibar.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Wednesday at the State House where he held talks with leaders from the Munadhamat Al Dawa Al Islamia Community, the meeting which aimed at cementing cooperation between the Community and Zanzibar.

"The government appreciates the efforts made by NGOs and FBOs to support development programmes that benefit the people of Zanzibar, because the government cannot work alone to meet all the social needs of its citizens," Dr Mwinyi said.

He said the efforts made by the community in the consolidation of various social services; Including education, health, clean and safe water, housing for street children, services for orphans and widows, are among the Government's priorities, as he praised the cooperation between the FBO and the Government aimed at eliminating challenges of the people.

In addition, Dr Mwinyi expressed his happiness with the Community's commitment to support the development promising that the Government will continue to collaborate with NGOs to address all the challenges that emerge in the implementation of various projects.

In addition, he commended the Community for working professionally and transparently with its efforts to support Zanzibar's higher education sector through the University of Zanzibar (ZU).

He explained that education is key to economic reform, so he stressed the importance of young people getting education in universities and vocational colleges so that they can eventually build capacity to work.

The organization's leader, Sheikh Abdulrahman Abdulla from Qatar, said the organization has had historical ties with Tanzania and Zanzibar, and implemented various social projects, particularly in the sectors of higher education and health.

He said the community will spare no effort to support Zanzibar focusing on social services. The Munadhamat Al Dawa Al Islamia Community, which has its branch in Tanzania, is involved in the implementation of various social projects in various African countries.