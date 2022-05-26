Tanzania: Energy Week - Pura Focuses On MP to Reach Out 'Wananchi'

24 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Writer

The Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) has seized the ongoing 'Energy Week' exhibitions in Dodoma Capital City to showcase their day-to-day activities as well as reacting to the MPs and public officials regarding the extraction sector.

The colorful event, which brings together various institutions under the Ministry of Energy and players in the energy sector at large, will conclude tomorrow in Tanzania's Capital City.

Describing the main focus of the event earlier this week, the Minister of Energy, January Makamba said the exhibition aims at answering Members of Parliament (MPs) questions regarding various energy sector issues as well as addressing challenges facing the industry.

The event is being heralded by the theme: 'Energy for Sustainable Development'.

PURA experts were busy attending and reacting to MPs questions on various matters including, but not limited to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, locals' participation in various oil and natural gas sub-sector projects as well as opportunities available in the implementation of the petroleum upstream projects.

Geologist Ebeneza Mollel said the exhibition was an important platform for PURA to reach out to 'wananchi' through their representatives by raising awareness and how best to take advantage of the opportunities available in the implementation of various petroleum projects.

For his part, geologist Wangese Matiko noted that lawmakers visiting the PURA pavilion will also have an opportunity to learn technical issues such as the oil and natural gas value chain, ongoing exploration and production activities in the country and more

