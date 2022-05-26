Tanzania: New Wami Bridge to Stimulate Economic Activities

NEW Wami Bridge in Chalinze Council, Coast Region, which will be completed by July this year, is expected to serve as a catalyst in accelerating growth of industries, investment and business activities between the country and neighbouring countries, it has been learnt

Regional Commissioner Aboubakar Kunenge made the remarks after inspecting construction works at the site during his official tour to inspect various government strategic projects in the region this week.

"When this bridge becomes operational, it will not only benefit us the people of this region but it will also be catalyst for businesses and commercial projects between our region and other areas in the country and at the same time will increase our country's opportunities to work with other African countries in different production activities," he said.

Mr Kunenge pointed out that the construction of the bridge has now reached 91 per cent.

He further disclosed that the project would cost a sum of 75.1bn/- to completion.

"As we can see, the work is going on well and according to the Supervisor of the project, Tanzania National Roads Agency ( TANROADS), the total work of this project will definitely be completed by November this year", he said.

The old Wami bridge was constructed in 1959 and it does not meet the needs of travellers who are using the route since it has only one lane that is narrow, he said.

The old bridge is also situated on a steep slope which has been causing a accidents and costing lives of many people, he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that after completion of a new bridge in July, the contractor will also repair the old bridge.

The new bridge will have the length of 510 and the width of 11.85 metres and is constructed at a distance of 670 meters from the old bridge.

"We thank the government under our President Samia Suluhu Hassan for making sure that all strategic projects which started in the last phase are being completed as planned to improve the lives of people," he said.

Earlier, representative of TANROADS Regional Manager Ms. Evelyn Mlay said that construction of a two lane road connecting to the bridge which is constructed at alsphalt level was going on well.

"This road will have a length of 3.8 kilometers with two lanes with a total of width of 12 meters", she explained. After completion of a new bridge in July, the Contractor will also repair the old bridge the work which is expected to take three months.

Construction activities of a bridge started in year 2008 under Chinese Company- Power Construction Corporation Limited while consultation work is being jointly done by Ilshin Engineers & Consultant Co.Ltd from South Korea and a Tanzanian Company- Advanced Engineering Solutions Limited.