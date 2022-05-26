Tanzania: Researchers Challenged to Embark On Studies for Boosting Industrial Growth

RESEARCHERS and innovators across all sectors have been urged to focus on research and innovations in emerging technologies to boost industrial growth and people's livelihood.

Representing the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, in officiating the climax of the 7th University of Dar es Salaam Research and Innovation week in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Omary Kipanga, said researchers and innovators should continue to do research and innovations so that they can educate the community about the effects of technological change.

"Researchers should continue to conduct research to educate the members of the public over positive or negative effects so that they could get prepared," said Mr Kipanga.

The Deputy Minister said it was time research findings were integrated in the different sectors to yield results that will contribute to the development economy.

"The Government through the Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) has developed research priorities for the year 2021/22 -2025/26 which sets the vision and direction for research, innovation and technological innovation based on our country's Development Plans," said Mr Kipanga.

He urged all Universities in the country to use those priorities as a vision in conducting research and innovation aimed at solving the challenges that hinder government's efforts to build a strong and sustainable economy.

Furthermore, he said the government is focusing on building the capacity of institutions and citizens to design and produce simple technologies that are relevant to our environment.

Presenting views from discussions on strategic partnerships, Super doll Managing Director, Seif Seif said that in order for college graduates to be employed in the industry they need to have character, competence, and chemistry those are the foundation of industrial success.

Mr Seif said every year he took graduates from UDSM, Sokoine University and other universities but they had to train them to acquire required skills so that they could fit into their field.