Mauritius: National History Museum - Exhibition Launched to Showcase Naval Artefacts and Maritime History

press release

An exhibition entitled, "Sculptures marines - objets de l'homme façonnés par la mer", was launched, this afternoon, at the National History Museum in Mahebourg in the context of the International Museum Day (IMD), observed annually on 18 May. It is open to the public till 15 July 2022.

An initiative of the Mauritius Museums Council (MMC) in collaboration with the Mauritius Marine Conservation Society, the exhibition showcases naval artefacts and provides an insight of the maritime history of Mauritius such as sea battles and shipwrecks.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mrs Leela Devi Luckheenarain; the Chairman of the MMC, Mr Somduth Dulthumun; the Member of Parliament; Mr Rameswar Doolub; and other personalities were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the MCC stressed on the importance of organising the exhibition which forms part of activities marking the IMD 2022. He commended the Ministry's initiative in providing support to the museum while adding that the MCC will come up with a strategic plan for all museums.

He also spoke of revamping the museum at so as to house more artefacts with a view to raise public awareness on the history of the country.

The International Council of Museums established the IMD since 18 May 1977, to showcase the role and functions of museums in society as means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples. The theme for this year is "The Power of Museums".